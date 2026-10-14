ICAI CA Inter September 2026 Result Expected on October 22: Official notice released at icai.org

New Delhi, October 14: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced that the results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination held in September 2026 are likely to be declared by the evening of October 22, 2026.

In an official notice issued by its Examination Department on Wednesday, October 14, ICAI stated that candidates will be able to access their results through the designated results portal, caresults.icai.org.

The institute has clarified that candidates must enter their registration number along with their roll number to check their results online.