ICAI CA Inter September 2026 Result Expected on October 22: Official notice released at icai.org

New Delhi, October 14: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced that the results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination held in September 2026 are likely to be declared by the evening of October 22, 2026.
In an official notice issued by its Examination Department on Wednesday, October 14, ICAI stated that candidates will be able to access their results through the designated results portal, caresults.icai.org.
The institute has clarified that candidates must enter their registration number along with their roll number to check their results online.
Examination: CA Intermediate September 2026
Expected result date: October 22, 2026
Expected announcement time: By the evening
Official result website: caresults.icai.org
Login credentials: Registration number and roll number
The announcement was issued by Anand Kumar Chaturvedi, Additional Secretary (Exams), ICAI.
Once the results are declared, candidates can follow these steps:
Visit the official results website at caresults.icai.org.
Open the link for the CA Intermediate September 2026 results.
Enter the registration number and roll number.
Submit the details to view the result.
Download or save the result for future reference.
Candidates should keep their login credentials ready ahead of the expected announcement.
ICAI has stated that the results are likely to be declared by the evening of October 22, 2026. The announcement is therefore an expected result schedule, not confirmation that the results have already been published.
Candidates are advised to check the official ICAI website for further updates.