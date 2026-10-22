ICAI CA Inter January 2027: Who can claim permanent exemption and why November 22 matters

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the permanent exemption application window for candidates appearing in the CA Intermediate January 2027 examination. The facility will open on November 3, 2026, allowing eligible candidates to continue exemptions that have expired following the September 2026 examination.

However, candidates must exercise the option before November 22, 2026, as ICAI has clarified that the opportunity will be available only once.

The provision is particularly relevant to candidates who secured exemptions in the September 2025 CA Intermediate examination, which remained valid until September 2026.