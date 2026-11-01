Exams

ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 result likely on November 6; check official notice

ICAI has announced that the CA Foundation September 2026 examination results are likely to be declared by the evening of November 6. Candidates will need their registration and roll numbers to check their results.
ICAI CA Foundation Result Sept 2026
ICAI CA Foundation Result Sept 2026representative image
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The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced that the results of the Chartered Accountants (CA) Foundation September 2026 examination are likely to be declared by the evening of Friday, November 6, 2026.

In an official notification issued on Sunday, November 1, ICAI said that candidates who appeared for the September examination will be able to access their results through the official result portal, caresults.icai.org, once they are declared.

The announcement was issued by Anand Kumar Chaturvedi, Additional Secretary (Exams), ICAI.

The institute has used the term likely in its notification, indicating that November 6 is the expected result date rather than a confirmed release time.

How to check ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 result

Once the results are declared, candidates can follow these steps:

  1. Visit the official result portal at caresults.icai.org.

  2. Click on the link for the CA Foundation September 2026 result.

  3. Enter the registration number and roll number.

  4. Submit the details to view the result.

  5. Download and save a copy for future reference.

CA Foundation September 2026 result: Important details

  • Examination: CA Foundation September 2026

  • Official announcement date: November 1, 2026

  • Likely result date: November 6, 2026

  • Expected release time: By the evening

  • Credentials required: Registration number and roll number

  • Result website: caresults.icai.org

ICAI has not specified an exact time for the declaration of results. Candidates should keep their registration and roll numbers ready and check the official result portal for updates.

The September 2026 CA Intermediate results were declared earlier, on October 22.

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