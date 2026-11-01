ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 result likely on November 6; check official notice

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced that the results of the Chartered Accountants (CA) Foundation September 2026 examination are likely to be declared by the evening of Friday, November 6, 2026.
In an official notification issued on Sunday, November 1, ICAI said that candidates who appeared for the September examination will be able to access their results through the official result portal, caresults.icai.org, once they are declared.
The announcement was issued by Anand Kumar Chaturvedi, Additional Secretary (Exams), ICAI.
The institute has used the term likely in its notification, indicating that November 6 is the expected result date rather than a confirmed release time.
Once the results are declared, candidates can follow these steps:
Visit the official result portal at caresults.icai.org.
Click on the link for the CA Foundation September 2026 result.
Enter the registration number and roll number.
Submit the details to view the result.
Download and save a copy for future reference.
Examination: CA Foundation September 2026
Official announcement date: November 1, 2026
Likely result date: November 6, 2026
Expected release time: By the evening
Credentials required: Registration number and roll number
Result website: caresults.icai.org
ICAI has not specified an exact time for the declaration of results. Candidates should keep their registration and roll numbers ready and check the official result portal for updates.
The September 2026 CA Intermediate results were declared earlier, on October 22.