ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 result likely on November 6; check official notice

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced that the results of the Chartered Accountants (CA) Foundation September 2026 examination are likely to be declared by the evening of Friday, November 6, 2026.

In an official notification issued on Sunday, November 1, ICAI said that candidates who appeared for the September examination will be able to access their results through the official result portal, caresults.icai.org, once they are declared.

The announcement was issued by Anand Kumar Chaturvedi, Additional Secretary (Exams), ICAI.

The institute has used the term likely in its notification, indicating that November 6 is the expected result date rather than a confirmed release time.