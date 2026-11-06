ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 result declared; Kansika, Mahek Gupta share AIR 1

New Delhi: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the results of the CA Foundation September 2026 examination. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their scorecards through the official result portal, caresults.icai.org.

Kansika from Hisar and Mahek Gupta from Hyderabad jointly secured All India Rank (AIR) 1, scoring 361 marks each out of 400. Both candidates recorded 90.25 per cent.

Sparsh Khandelwal from Ajmer and J Jayanth from Chennai shared the second rank with 359 marks each (89.75 per cent). Vaibhavi Singhal from Gwalior secured AIR 3 with 358 marks, recording 89.50 per cent.

CA Foundation September 2026 toppers list

AIR 1: Kansika – 361 marks (90.25%)

AIR 1: Mahek Gupta– 361 marks (90.25%)

AIR 2: Sparsh Khandelwal – 359 marks (89.75%)

AIR 2: J Jayanth – 359 marks (89.75%)

AIR 3: Vaibhavi Singhal – 358 marks (89.50%)

The overall pass percentage for the September session stood at 18.93 per cent. Of the 1,04,240 candidates who appeared for the examination, 19,736 cleared it.

Among male candidates, 10,931 out of 53,398 passed, recording a pass percentage of 20.47 per cent. Among female candidates, 8,805 out of 50,842 qualified, with a pass percentage of 17.32 per cent.

The CA Foundation examinations were held on September 2, 5, 7 and 9. To qualify, candidates must secure at least 40 per cent marks in each paper and an aggregate of 50 per cent across all four papers.

Candidates can access their results by visiting caresults.icai.org and entering their registration number and roll number. Those who clear the Foundation examination can proceed to register for the CA Intermediate course through the ICAI Self Service Portal.