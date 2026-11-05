ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 Result Tomorrow: What previous four sessions reveal about release time

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the CA Foundation September 2026 examination results tomorrow, November 6, on its official result portal, caresults.icai.org.

In a notification issued on November 1, ICAI stated that the results are likely to be declared by the evening of November 6. However, the institute has not specified an exact time for activating the result link.

Candidates who appeared for the Foundation examinations held on September 2, 5, 7 and 9 will be able to access their results using their registration number and roll number.