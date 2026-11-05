ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 Result Tomorrow: What previous four sessions reveal about release time

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the CA Foundation September 2026 examination results tomorrow, November 6, on its official result portal, caresults.icai.org.
In a notification issued on November 1, ICAI stated that the results are likely to be declared by the evening of November 6. However, the institute has not specified an exact time for activating the result link.
Candidates who appeared for the Foundation examinations held on September 2, 5, 7 and 9 will be able to access their results using their registration number and roll number.
While ICAI has indicated an evening announcement, the release timings of previous sessions show that results have not always been published at the time initially announced.
For instance, the CA Foundation May 2026 results were scheduled for the afternoon of July 3, but the result link was reported active by around 10.40 am.
Similarly, the May 2025 results, initially scheduled for around 5 pm on July 6, were available much earlier in the day.
Therefore, although November 6 evening remains the official expected window, candidates may check the result portal periodically for updates. An earlier release has not been confirmed for the September 2026 session.
Here is a comparison of the previous four CA Foundation examination sessions and their result timings.
May 2026 Session
Result date: July 3, 2026
ICAI-announced time: By afternoon
Actual release: Result link reportedly active by around 10.40 am
January 2026 Session
Result date: March 8, 2026
ICAI-announced time: By afternoon
Actual release: Exact activation time could not be independently verified
September 2025 Session
Result date: November 3, 2025
ICAI-announced time: Around 5 pm
Actual release: Exact activation time could not be independently verified
May 2025 Session
Result date: July 6, 2025
ICAI-announced time: Around 5 pm
Actual release: Results reportedly available by around 9.53 am
To qualify for the CA Foundation examination, candidates must secure at least 40% marks in each paper and a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate.
Candidates who obtain at least 70% aggregate marks in a single sitting qualify for the distinction classification under ICAI's applicable rules.
The September 2026 pass percentage and other result statistics will be known once ICAI publishes the results.
Candidates are advised to rely on the official ICAI website for the result announcement and avoid unverified links claiming to provide early access to scorecards.