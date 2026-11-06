ICAI CA Foundation Result September 2026 download link to be activated today at caresults.icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will activate the CA Foundation September 2026 result download link today, November 6, on its official results portal, caresults.icai.org.
According to the official notification issued on November 1, the results are likely to be declared by the evening of November 6. However, ICAI has not announced an exact time for activating the download link.
Candidates who appeared for the September 2026 examinations can access their results using their registration number and roll number once the link becomes active.
The CA Foundation examinations were conducted on September 2, 5, 7 and 9, 2026.
Although ICAI has indicated that the results are likely to be declared by the evening, previous examination sessions suggest that the download link could become available earlier than the announced time.
For instance, the CA Foundation May 2026 results were scheduled to be released by the afternoon of July 3. However, the result link was reportedly active by around 10.40 am.
Similarly, the May 2025 results, initially expected around 5 pm on July 6, were reportedly available by around 9.53 am.
During the September 2026 CA Intermediate result announcement, ICAI had indicated an evening release, but the download link was activated at approximately 10.15 am on October 22.
These instances show that the actual release time may differ from the expected window. However, there is no official confirmation that the September 2026 CA Foundation results will be released before evening today.
Once the download link is activated, candidates can follow these steps:
Visit the official results portal at caresults.icai.org.
Click on the CA Foundation September 2026 result link.
Enter the registration number and roll number.
Complete any additional verification displayed on the screen.
Submit the details to view the result.
Download the scorecard and retain a copy for future reference.
Candidates should verify the following information after downloading their results:
Candidate's name
Registration number and roll number
Examination session
Subject-wise marks
Total marks obtained
Qualifying status
Candidates who notice discrepancies in their scorecards should contact ICAI through its official channels.
Along with the results, candidates will be looking for the overall pass percentage and other examination statistics for the September 2026 session.
These figures have not yet been confirmed and will be available only after ICAI publishes the relevant result information.
Candidates are advised to monitor the official results portal for the download link and avoid relying on unofficial websites claiming to provide early access to results.