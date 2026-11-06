ICAI CA Foundation Result September 2026 download link to be activated today at caresults.icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will activate the CA Foundation September 2026 result download link today, November 6, on its official results portal, caresults.icai.org.

According to the official notification issued on November 1, the results are likely to be declared by the evening of November 6. However, ICAI has not announced an exact time for activating the download link.

Candidates who appeared for the September 2026 examinations can access their results using their registration number and roll number once the link becomes active.

The CA Foundation examinations were conducted on September 2, 5, 7 and 9, 2026.