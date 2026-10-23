ICAI CA Foundation Result September 2026 date to be announced soon at icai.org

Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) will soon confirm the official result date for the CA Foundation result for September 2026. The Intermediate results were declared on October 22, and anticipation for the Foundation result announcement has increased among the test takers.
The exam was conducted on September 2, 5, 7 and 9. The dates for the January 2027 session have already been confirmed, with online registration set to begin from November 2, 2026, onwards. Therefore, the Foundation results for the September 2026 session can be expected anytime soon. ICAI will confirm the result date at least 1-2 days before the result announcement.
Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to access their results through caresults.icai.org. Roll number and registration number are mandatory to access the result. The announcement of the result date will happen at icai.org under the 'Announcements' section.
Only those students scoring 40% of marks in each paper (4 papers) and 50% aggregate in all papers together will be declared 'Pass' in the Foundation exam. Such candidates can register for the Intermediate exam scheduled to be conducted in January or May, depending on their exam preparation. There is no provision for re-evaluation of answer sheets, but the candidates can apply for certificate copies of answer booklets.
CA Foundation January 2027 exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 3, 5, 7 and 9, 2027. The last date to register is November 16 without a late fee and November 19 with a late fee. The correction window will be available from November 20 to 22.