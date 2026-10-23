ICAI CA Foundation Result September 2026 date to be announced soon at icai.org

Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) will soon confirm the official result date for the CA Foundation result for September 2026. The Intermediate results were declared on October 22, and anticipation for the Foundation result announcement has increased among the test takers.

The exam was conducted on September 2, 5, 7 and 9. The dates for the January 2027 session have already been confirmed, with online registration set to begin from November 2, 2026, onwards. Therefore, the Foundation results for the September 2026 session can be expected anytime soon. ICAI will confirm the result date at least 1-2 days before the result announcement.