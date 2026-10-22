ICAI CA Foundation January 2027 Mock Test Schedule Released: Series 1 begins on December 1

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the mock test schedule for candidates preparing for the CA Foundation January 2027 examination. According to an announcement issued by the Board of Studies (Academic) on October 21, 2026, two mock test series will be conducted in December.
Mock Test Papers (MTP) Series I will begin on December 1, while Series II will commence on December 14. Both series will be available in physical and virtual modes.
Candidates who wish to take the mock tests in physical mode can approach their respective ICAI branches.
Series I
December 1, 2026 (Tuesday): Paper 1 – Accounting (2 PM to 5 PM)
December 3, 2026 (Thursday): Paper 2 – Business Laws (2 PM to 5 PM)
December 7, 2026 (Monday): Paper 3 – Quantitative Aptitude (2 PM to 4 PM)
December 9, 2026 (Wednesday): Paper 4 – Business Economics (2 PM to 4 PM)
Series II
December 14, 2026 (Monday): Paper 1 – Accounting (2 PM to 5 PM)
December 16, 2026 (Wednesday): Paper 2 – Business Laws (2 PM to 5 PM)
December 18, 2026 (Friday): Paper 3 – Quantitative Aptitude (2 PM to 4 PM)
December 21, 2026 (Monday): Paper 4 – Business Economics (2 PM to 4 PM)
Note: ICAI will upload the question papers by 1.30 PM on the respective test dates. Answer keys will be made available within 48 hours of the commencement of each paper.
ICAI has informed candidates that question papers will be uploaded to the Board of Studies Knowledge Portal and the MTP Registration Portal by 1.30 PM on the respective examination dates.
Candidates can access the papers through:
BoS Knowledge Portal: https://boslive.icai.org/
MTP Registration Portal: https://bosmtp.icai.org/
ICAI BoS mobile application (Android and iOS)
Students have been advised to attempt the papers within the prescribed time limits.
ICAI will upload the answer keys within 48 hours of the commencement of each paper, allowing candidates to compare their responses and assess their preparation.
Candidates planning to attend physical mock tests can register through the MTP Registration Portal.
Visit bosmtp.icai.org.
Click on Student Login.
Select Register Now if accessing the portal for the first time.
Enter the registration number and date of birth.
Provide the registered email address, as available on the Student Service Portal (SSP).
Enter the OTP received by email to complete login.
The two mock test series will give candidates an opportunity to practise all four Foundation papers ahead of the January 2027 examination.