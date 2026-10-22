ICAI CA Foundation January 2027 Mock Test Schedule Released: Series 1 begins on December 1

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the mock test schedule for candidates preparing for the CA Foundation January 2027 examination. According to an announcement issued by the Board of Studies (Academic) on October 21, 2026, two mock test series will be conducted in December.

Mock Test Papers (MTP) Series I will begin on December 1, while Series II will commence on December 14. Both series will be available in physical and virtual modes.

Candidates who wish to take the mock tests in physical mode can approach their respective ICAI branches.