ICAI CA Final, Intermediate & Foundation exam results OUT: Meet the toppers

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Monday announced the results of the Chartered Accountants Final, Intermediate and Foundation Examinations held in September 2025.

A total of 81,852 candidates appeared for the CA Final Examination, which was conducted across 458 centres. The pass percentage stood at 24.66 per cent for Group I, 25.26 per cent for Group II, and 16.23 per cent for those who attempted both groups, states a press release from the ICAI.



In the CA Intermediate Examination, 1,59,779 candidates appeared across 548 centres. The pass percentages were 9.43 per cent for Group I, 27.14 per cent for Group II and 10.06 per cent for both groups.

For the CA Foundation Examination, 1,12,287 candidates appeared, and exams were held at 544 centres. The overall pass percentage stood at 14.78 per cent, with 15.74 per cent of male candidates and 13.76 per cent of female candidates qualifying.

Meet the toppers

Mukund Agiwal from Dhamnod, Madhya Pradesh, secured the All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the CA Final exam with 500 marks (83.33 per cent), followed by Tejas Mundada from Hyderabad, Telangana with 492 marks (82 per cent), and Bakul Gupta from Alwar, Rajasthan, with 489 marks (81.5 per cent).

The top three ranks in the CA Intermediate exam were secured by Neha Khanwani from Jaipur, Rajasthan with 505 marks (84.17 per cent), Kriti Sharma from Ahmedabad, Gujarat with 503 marks (83.83 per cent), and Akshat Birendra Nautiyal from Mumbai, Maharashtra with 500 marks (83.33 per cent).

Furthermore, CA Foundation toppers include L Rajalakshmi from Chennai, Tamil Nadu with 360 marks (90 per cent), Prem Agarwal from Surat, Gujarat with 354 marks (88.5 per cent), and Neel Rajesh Shah from Mumbai with 353 marks (88.25 per cent).

ICAI president lauds toppers, successful candidates

Congratulating the successful students, ICAI President CA Charanjot Singh Nanda lauded their “hard work, determination and unwavering dedication”, adding, “ As you now join the proud fraternity of Chartered Accountants, let your knowledge, integrity and values contribute to the vision of a Viksit Bharat.”

Nanda further advised students who could not clear the exams to “not lose heart”, as “every setback paves the way for a stronger comeback.”