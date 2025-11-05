IBSAT 2025 slot booking opens: Secure your preferred slot for Dec 27-28 exam

The IBS Admission Office has activated the slot booking portal for the ICFAI Business School Aptitude Test (IBSAT) 2025 examination. Registered candidates can access their profiles and select their desired test date and time via the ‘Schedule IBSAT 2025’ tab. The exam is scheduled for December 27 and 28, 2025. Early booking is recommended to secure preferred slots.

Exam structure and key details

The test will run for 120 minutes and include 140 questions across four sections: Verbal Ability, Reading Comprehension, Data Adequacy–Data Interpretation, and Quantitative Aptitude. There will be no negative marking.

A mock test will be available for practice on 24 December 2025.

IBSAT 2025 overview

- Exam: IBSAT 2025

- Conducting Body: ICFAI Business School (IBS)

- Slot-Booking Open Date: 4 November 2025 (announcement date)

- Exam Dates: 27 December 2025 & 28 December 2025

- Mode of Exam: Remote-proctored CBT (computer-based)

- Duration: 120 minutes

- Number of Questions: 140 questions across 4 sections

- Sections: Verbal Ability, Reading Comprehension, Data Adequacy-Data Interpretation, Quantitative Aptitude

- Negative Marking: None

- Mock Test Date: 24 December 2025

- Campuses Covered: Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Dehradun, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune

Exam day requirements and guidelines

Candidates must carry their admit card and a valid photo ID (Passport / Driving Licence / Photo Credit Card / any government-issued ID) on exam day. The exam will be AI-monitored, with no breaks permitted. Personal items such as phones and watches are strictly prohibited.