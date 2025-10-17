IBPS SO Prelims 2025 result declared; download by October 23

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the Preliminary (Prelims) result for the Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment 2025 on its official portal, ibps.in .

The IBPS SO Prelims 2025 exam was held on 30 August 2025. Candidates who appeared for the test can access their results by entering their registration number or roll number, along with their password or date of birth. The link to download the scorecard will remain active until 23 October 2025.

Here’s how candidates can check the IBPS SO Prelims 2025 Result:

Visit the official website: ibps.in Navigate to the CRP Specialist Officers or “IBPS SO Prelims Result 2025” section Enter your registration number/roll number and password / DoB Submit and download your scorecard PDF

Next Steps

Those who qualify in the Prelims will advance to the Mains exam, scheduled for 9 November 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 1,007 Specialist Officer positions across various roles such as IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, Marketing Officer, and Rajbhasha Adhikari.

Aspirants are encouraged to download their scorecards promptly before the link expires, and to keep an eye on further updates on the IBPS website.