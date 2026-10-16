IBPS SO Mains Exam 2026 on November 1: Call letter, revised exam pattern and key instructions

IBPS SO Mains Exam 2026: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conduct the Specialist Officer (SO) Mains Examination 2026 on November 1, after declaring the preliminary examination results on October 15.

Candidates shortlisted under CRP SPL-XVI can appear for the Mains examination without submitting a fresh application. IBPS has specified a single registration process covering both preliminary and main examinations.