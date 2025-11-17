IAF AFCAT 1 Exam 2026: Registration Begins Today, Check Application and Selection Details

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has opened the registration window for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 1 for 2026 from today, November 17, 2025.

Candidates aspiring to join the force as flying officers can submit their applications through the official portal, afcat.edcil.co.in.

During the one-year training period, flying cadets will receive a fixed stipend of ₹56,100, while officers will be paid between ₹56,100 and ₹1,77,500. Along with the Short Service Commission (SSC) scheme, applications are also open under the special entry scheme for flying posts.

Selected candidates will undergo training at the IAF centre in Dundigai, Hyderabad, starting either in the last week of December 2026 or the first week of January 2027.

Applications are invited for the Flying, Ground Duty (Technical), and Ground Duty (Non-Technical) branches. For NCC Special Entry, the IAF has opened posts for the Flying branch, with 10 percent of seats allotted from CDSE vacancies and 10 percent from AFCAT vacancies.

How to Apply for IAF AFCAT 1 Registration 2026

Visit afcat.edcil.co.in

Click on “Click Here” on the homepage and enter the required details

Complete the necessary steps to successfully register for the 2026 exam

Eligibility, Pay Scale and Selection Process

The last date to apply is December 14, 2025. The selection process for flying officers includes a written examination, followed by two-stage testing at the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) and a medical examination. The final merit list will be published as an All-India ranking.