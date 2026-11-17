The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani, has announced the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2026 examination schedule. The examination will be conducted on December 26 and 27, 2026, for candidates appearing in Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3.

According to Notification No. 25/2026, issued on November 17, the examination will be conducted in morning and evening sessions, depending on the level.