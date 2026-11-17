The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani, has announced the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2026 examination schedule. The examination will be conducted on December 26 and 27, 2026, for candidates appearing in Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3.
According to Notification No. 25/2026, issued on November 17, the examination will be conducted in morning and evening sessions, depending on the level.
The board has announced the following schedule:
December 26, 2026 (Saturday): Level 3, from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.
December 27, 2026 (Sunday): Level 2, from 10 am to 12.30 pm.
December 27, 2026 (Sunday): Level 1, from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.
Each examination will have a duration of two hours and 30 minutes.
The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test is conducted for candidates seeking teaching eligibility at different school levels.
Level 1: Primary Teacher (PRT), Classes 1 to 5.
Level 2: Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Classes 6 to 8.
Level 3: Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Classes 9 to 12.
Candidates should prepare according to the syllabus and examination pattern prescribed for their respective levels.
The November 17 notification confirms the examination dates and timings but does not specify the admit card release date.
Candidates are advised to visit the official website, bseh.org.in, for subsequent announcements regarding hall tickets, examination centres and instructions.
The board is also expected to communicate further examination-related details through official notifications.