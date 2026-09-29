HP TET Registration November 2026 Closing on October 3: Check exam dates, eligibility, fee and application details

HP TET 2026 correction window

Candidates should enter their details carefully while submitting the form. HPBOSE will provide an online correction facility from October 9 to October 12, 2026, up to 11:59 PM. Corrections can be made in several fields, including name, date of birth, photograph, signature, contact details, eligibility, nationality, address and examination-centre preference.

Category and sub-category corrections follow a separate process and require candidates to approach the Board office with the required documents within the prescribed deadline.

Candidates can apply online through the HPBOSE website by selecting CET/Vacancy → HP TET November 2026. After successful submission, an application number is generated, which candidates should retain for future login and admit-card related activities.

Candidates should complete the application and fee payment before October 3 rather than wait for the final hours. The official schedule currently provides a late-fee window from October 4 to October 8.