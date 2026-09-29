HP TET Registration November 2026 Closing on October 3: Check exam dates, eligibility, fee and application details

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will close the online application process for HP Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) November 2026 on October 3, 2026, at 11:59 PM. Candidates who wish to appear for the TET can submit their applications through the official HPBOSE website.
The November 2026 HP TET is being conducted for TGT Arts, TGT Medical, TGT Non-Medical, TGT Hindi, TGT Sanskrit, JBT, Punjabi, Urdu and Special Educator TET categories. The official prospectus states that the examination will be conducted from November 22 to December 6, 2026.
HPTET November 2026 exam schedule
The examination will be conducted in different shifts depending on the TET category:
HP TET exam pattern
The HP TET question paper will contain 150 multiple-choice questions carrying one mark each, with a duration of 150 minutes. There is no negative marking.
General-category candidates need at least 60%, or 90 marks out of 150, to qualify. SC/ST/OBC and PHH candidates are eligible for a relaxation of up to 5 percentage points, with the prospectus specifying 55%, or 82 marks, to pass the exam.
HP TET 2026 correction window
Candidates should enter their details carefully while submitting the form. HPBOSE will provide an online correction facility from October 9 to October 12, 2026, up to 11:59 PM. Corrections can be made in several fields, including name, date of birth, photograph, signature, contact details, eligibility, nationality, address and examination-centre preference.
Category and sub-category corrections follow a separate process and require candidates to approach the Board office with the required documents within the prescribed deadline.
Candidates can apply online through the HPBOSE website by selecting CET/Vacancy → HP TET November 2026. After successful submission, an application number is generated, which candidates should retain for future login and admit-card related activities.
Candidates should complete the application and fee payment before October 3 rather than wait for the final hours. The official schedule currently provides a late-fee window from October 4 to October 8.