HP TET November 2026 Registration Closing Today: Check correction dates

The registration window for the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) November 2026 is set to close today, October 3, 2026. Candidates who wish to appear for the November session and want to avoid the late fee must complete the online application and fee payment by 11:59 pm today.
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is conducting the TET for several teaching categories, including TGT Arts, TGT Medical, TGT Non-Medical, JBT, TGT Hindi, TGT Sanskrit, Punjabi, Urdu and Special Educator TET.
The prospectus also specifies a separate window for making corrections in the submitted application.
HP TET November 2026: Registration deadline
According to the HPBOSE instructions, the online application process began on September 11, 2026.
Candidates applying without a late fee must complete both the application submission and payment by:
Last date: October 3, 2026
Time: Till 11:59 pm
Late fee: Not applicable if completed within this deadline
The board has specifically advised candidates not to wait until the final hours to submit their applications.
Missed October 3 deadline? Late application window available
Candidates who are unable to submit the application by October 3 will still have an opportunity to apply during the late-fee period.
Late application window: October 4 to October 8, 2026
Last time: 11:59 pm on October 8
Late fee: Rs 600, in addition to the prescribed examination fee
No applications will be accepted after October 8, according to the HPBOSE instructions.
Therefore, October 3 is the important deadline for candidates who want to complete the process without paying the additional ₹600 late fee.
The board has also provided a specific period for editing details in the application form.
The online correction window will be open from October 9 to October 12, 2026, up to 11:59 pm. Candidates will be allowed to make corrections in various particulars during this period.
According to the prospectus, online corrections can be made in details such as:
Candidate name
Father's name and mother's name
Date of birth
Photograph and signature
Contact number and email ID
Gender
Eligibility
Nationality
Correspondence and permanent address
PIN code
District
Examination centre subdivision
Category and sub-category cannot be corrected through the online correction window. Candidates seeking changes in these details have to approach the HPBOSE office personally with the required application and valid category certificate within the stipulated period. The prospectus mentions October 15, 2026, as the deadline for such category/sub-category corrections.
Candidates should therefore use the correction period carefully. HPBOSE has stated that requests for changes will not be entertained after the specified correction deadline.