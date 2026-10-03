HP TET November 2026 Registration Closing Today: Check correction dates

The registration window for the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) November 2026 is set to close today, October 3, 2026. Candidates who wish to appear for the November session and want to avoid the late fee must complete the online application and fee payment by 11:59 pm today.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is conducting the TET for several teaching categories, including TGT Arts, TGT Medical, TGT Non-Medical, JBT, TGT Hindi, TGT Sanskrit, Punjabi, Urdu and Special Educator TET.

The prospectus also specifies a separate window for making corrections in the submitted application.