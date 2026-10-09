HP TET November 2026 Application Correction Window Opens Today: Category changes not allowed online

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has opened the HPTET November 2026 application form correction window today, October 9. Candidates who submitted their applications for the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test can now make changes to permitted details through the official website, hpbose.org.
The correction facility will remain available until 11.59 pm on October 12, 2026. However, candidates should be aware of an important restriction: changes to their category or sub-category cannot be made through the online correction window.
According to the official HP TET November 2026 prospectus, candidates seeking category-related corrections must personally approach the Board's office with the necessary documents.
HPBOSE has permitted candidates to edit the following particulars:
Candidate's name and parents' names
Date of birth
Photograph and signature
Mobile number and email address
Gender and nationality
Eligibility-related details
Correspondence and permanent addresses
PIN code and district
Choice of examination centre subdivision
Candidates must ensure that their details match their official academic and identity documents before submitting the corrected application.
Unlike other application details, category and sub-category corrections require an in-person request.
Candidates seeking these changes must visit the HPBOSE office with a written application, valid category certificate and applicable fee, if required, by October 15, 2026.
The Board has clarified that requests submitted through email, fax or other unauthorised offline channels will not be accepted.
Online application correction begins: October 9, 2026
Last date for online corrections: October 12, 2026, 11.59 pm
Last date for category/sub-category correction requests: October 15, 2026
Examination dates: November 22, November 29 and December 6, 2026
Admit card release: Four days before the respective examination
Visit the official website, hpbose.org.
Navigate to the CET/Vacancy section and select HPTET November 2026.
Open the application correction facility.
Log in using the application number and date of birth.
Review and modify the permitted details.
Submit the corrections and retain a copy of the updated application for future reference.