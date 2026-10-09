HP TET November 2026 Application Correction Window Opens Today: Category changes not allowed online

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has opened the HPTET November 2026 application form correction window today, October 9. Candidates who submitted their applications for the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test can now make changes to permitted details through the official website, hpbose.org.

The correction facility will remain available until 11.59 pm on October 12, 2026. However, candidates should be aware of an important restriction: changes to their category or sub-category cannot be made through the online correction window.

According to the official HP TET November 2026 prospectus, candidates seeking category-related corrections must personally approach the Board's office with the necessary documents.