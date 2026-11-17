The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) has released the HP Patwari Admit Card 2026 for the recruitment examination under Post Code 25027. Candidates can download their hall tickets through the official website, hprca.hp.gov.in.

According to the admit card notice, the download facility opened on November 16, 2026, and will remain available until November 30 at 6 pm.

The recruitment examination for 530 Patwari (Job-Trainee) vacancies is scheduled to be conducted from November 23 to 30, 2026, in tablet-based test (TBT) mode.