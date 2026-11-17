The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) has released the HP Patwari Admit Card 2026 for the recruitment examination under Post Code 25027. Candidates can download their hall tickets through the official website, hprca.hp.gov.in.
According to the admit card notice, the download facility opened on November 16, 2026, and will remain available until November 30 at 6 pm.
The recruitment examination for 530 Patwari (Job-Trainee) vacancies is scheduled to be conducted from November 23 to 30, 2026, in tablet-based test (TBT) mode.
Candidates can follow these steps to access their hall tickets:
Visit hprca.hp.gov.in.
Open the Patwari Admit Card 2026 link.
Enter the registered username and password.
Submit the login credentials.
Check the examination date, city, shift and centre details.
Download and print the admit card.
The commission has clarified that requests for changes to the allotted examination date, city or shift will not be entertained.
According to the HPRCA examination guidelines, candidates must carry:
A printed admit card
Two passport-size photographs
At least two original, valid photo identity documents
Photocopies or expired identity documents will not be accepted.
Candidates should also note that mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators and other electronic devices are prohibited inside the examination hall.
Pens and rough sheets will be provided at the examination centre. Biometric attendance will be recorded.
The commission has confirmed that there will be no negative marking for incorrect answers.
Candidates experiencing login difficulties should contact the HPRCA helpdesk during working hours.