HITSEEE 2027 dates announced: Applications from November 4, entrance exam April 28 to May 3

The Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS), Chennai, has announced the application and examination schedule for the Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science Engineering Entrance Examination (HITSEEE) 2027.
The application process for admission to undergraduate engineering, architecture and design programmes will begin on November 4, 2026, and continue until April 21, 2027.
The entrance examination will be conducted from April 28 to May 3, 2027, while counselling is scheduled from May 12 to May 19.
Candidates can apply through the university's admission portal, apply.hindustanuniv.ac.in/hitseee.
Application form release: November 4, 2026
Last date to apply: April 21, 2027
HITSEEE 2027 examination: April 28 to May 3, 2027
Counselling dates: May 12 to 19, 2027
Commencement of classes: July 2027
Candidates applying for BTech programmes must have secured an average of at least 60% in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics in Class 12 or an equivalent qualifying examination.
For BTech Biotechnology, candidates must have obtained at least 60% in the prescribed combination of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics or Biology.
For BArch admission, applicants must have passed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as compulsory subjects and secured at least 50% aggregate marks. They must also possess a valid NATA or JEE Main Paper 2 (Architecture) score and meet the applicable Council of Architecture requirements.
Candidates seeking admission to BDes programmes must have secured at least 60% aggregate marks in Class 12. Students from Science, Commerce, Arts and other recognised streams are eligible.
Applicants must also satisfy the prescribed minimum age requirement of 16 years and six months as of July 31 of the year in which their Class 12 board examination is held.
HITS offers four-year BTech programmes across several engineering disciplines, including Computer Science and Engineering, Aeronautical Engineering, Aerospace Engineering, Biotechnology, Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, and Robotics and Artificial Intelligence.
The university also offers a five-year Bachelor of Architecture programme and four-year Bachelor of Design programmes in Gaming Design, Fashion and Apparel Design, and Communication Design.
Once registration begins, candidates can follow these steps:
Visit apply.hindustanuniv.ac.in/hitseee.
Register using the required personal and contact details.
Verify the registered email address and complete the application form.
Enter academic qualifications and select the preferred programme.
Upload the required documents and complete the prescribed fee payment.
Submit the application and retain a copy for future reference.
Candidates should verify the application fee and document requirements on the admission portal when registration opens.
HITSEEE is conducted as an online entrance examination for admission to undergraduate programmes offered by HITS.
Following the examination, eligible candidates will participate in the counselling process scheduled from May 12 to 19, 2027.
Applicants are advised to check the official website regularly for further announcements concerning examination instructions, admit cards, results and counselling procedures.