HITSEEE 2027 dates announced: Applications from November 4, entrance exam April 28 to May 3

The Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS), Chennai, has announced the application and examination schedule for the Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science Engineering Entrance Examination (HITSEEE) 2027.

The application process for admission to undergraduate engineering, architecture and design programmes will begin on November 4, 2026, and continue until April 21, 2027.

The entrance examination will be conducted from April 28 to May 3, 2027, while counselling is scheduled from May 12 to May 19.

Candidates can apply through the university's admission portal, apply.hindustanuniv.ac.in/hitseee.