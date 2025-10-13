Himachal Pradesh: HPBOSE winter school exams schedule for Classes 3-8 released

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced the annual exam dates for classes 3, 5, and 8 for winter closure schools. The annual exam dates notice can be found on HPBOSE's official website, hpbose.org .

According to the official announcement, the Class 3 and Class 5 examinations will be held from December 1 to December 5, 2025, while the class 8 exams will take place from November 27 to December 6, 2025. The examinations will be held in a single shift, from 9:45 am to 1 pm.

To download the exam dates notification, candidates should follow the instructions below:

Visit HPBOSE's official website at hpbose.org .

Click on the annual examination dates for classes 3, 5, and 8 to view the winter school closing notice, which is available under the notifications link.

A fresh PDF file will open, allowing candidates to review the dates.

Download the file and keep a physical copy for future use.

Additional information

The Class 3 exams will begin with a mathematics subject and conclude with a Hindi paper. The Class 5 exams will start with an English paper and end with an Environmental Science paper. The Class 8 exams will begin with the English paper and end with the Arts paper.

Students will receive the question paper at 9:45 am, and they can begin writing at 10 am. They will be given 15 minutes to read the question paper. Electronic devices such as calculators, smart watches, mobile phones, and pagers will not be allowed inside the exam centre.