HBSE declares Class 10, Class 12 secondary exam results

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 results for the September-October 2025 session of the Secondary (Open School) Examination, which took place from September 25 to October 3 and September 25 and concluded on October 18, 2025, respectively.

The official notice reads, "The results of the candidates who appeared for the Secondary (Open School) Examination in September 2025 under CTP/OCTP/Re-Appear/Partial Improvement/Full Improvement/Additional Category/Mercy Chance have been declared on 03.11.2025."

Candidates may now check their individual results via the board’s official website, bseh.org.in .

Here are the steps students should follow to download their HBSE Class 10 result:

Visit the HBSE website at bseh.org.in .

On the home page, navigate to the Results section and select the link for the Secondary (Open School) Examination September-October 2025.

Enter your Roll Number or Registration Number, along with Date of Birth, and click Submit.

The result will be displayed on screen. Download the mark-sheet and save or print it for future reference.

Students who appeared in the relevant session are advised to verify all details on the downloaded mark-sheet, retain a copy safely, and await the issuance of the original certificate through their school or the board.