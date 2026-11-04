Haryana NEET PG 2026 Counselling Rules Notified: Up to 40% state quota seats reserved for in-service doctors

The Haryana Government has notified the admission procedure for MD and MS courses for the academic session 2026–27 in government, government-aided and private medical colleges, including institutions under private universities.

The notification, issued by the Medical Education and Research Department on November 3, 2026, supersedes earlier notifications governing postgraduate medical admissions in the state.

Under the revised admission framework, 50% of seats in government medical institutions will be allocated through the All India Merit category of NEET-PG 2026, while the remaining 50% will fall under the Haryana State Merit category.