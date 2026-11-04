Haryana NEET PG 2026 Counselling Rules Notified: Up to 40% state quota seats reserved for in-service doctors

The Haryana Government has notified the admission procedure for MD and MS courses for the academic session 2026–27 in government, government-aided and private medical colleges, including institutions under private universities.
The notification, issued by the Medical Education and Research Department on November 3, 2026, supersedes earlier notifications governing postgraduate medical admissions in the state.
Under the revised admission framework, 50% of seats in government medical institutions will be allocated through the All India Merit category of NEET-PG 2026, while the remaining 50% will fall under the Haryana State Merit category.
The government has provided for reservation of up to 40% of state quota MD/MS seats for eligible in-service doctors.
Candidates serving in the Haryana Government, ESIC-run hospitals and other eligible state government organisations must possess a valid No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued by the competent authority to claim this benefit.
Additionally, 25% of state quota seats will be reserved under institutional preference for candidates who completed their MBBS from medical institutions located in Haryana.
The notification also provides 5% reservation for candidates with benchmark disabilities, subject to the applicable guidelines.
These reservations will operate horizontally within the relevant seat categories.
According to the notification, candidates must register through the authorised online admission portal.
The non-refundable registration fee has been fixed at:
Rs 2,500 for unreserved category candidates.
Rs 1,250 for Haryana candidates belonging to PwBD, SC, BC and EWS categories.
For participation in the second round, candidates opting only for state quota seats in government and government-aided medical institutions must deposit Rs 25,000, or Rs 12,500 for SC candidates.
Those opting for state quota seats in both government and private medical institutions must deposit Rs 2 lakh.
The security deposit for candidates opting for postgraduate courses in private medical colleges or universities during the stray vacancy round has been fixed at Rs 5 lakh.
The notification states that the security amount will be forfeited if an allotted candidate fails to deposit the required fee, report for document verification or join the allotted seat.
Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak, has been authorised to conduct combined centralised online counselling based on NEET-PG 2026 merit.
In private medical colleges covered by the notification, 50% of seats will be filled through the open merit or state quota category and the remaining 50% through the management category. Seat distribution in medical colleges under private universities will follow the applicable provisions of the Haryana Private Universities Act.
The notification also specifies that candidates applying for management category seats can be from anywhere in India, irrespective of domicile.
The university will publish the detailed counselling schedule, admission portal information and tentative seat distribution separately.
Candidates can check uhsr.ac.in and dmer.haryana.gov.in for official updates.
The government has also clarified that online seat allotment will remain provisional until candidates complete physical verification of their eligibility and original documents.
Candidates are advised to review the notification carefully, particularly the reservation eligibility requirements, security deposits and admission conditions, before registering for counselling.