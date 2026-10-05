GSSSB CCE Prelims Answer Key 2026 PDF: Know how to download at gsssb.gujarat.gov.in

The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) is all set to release the provisional answer key for the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) by today, October 5, 2026. Candidates who had appeared for the written exam can download the provisional answer key along with candidate response sheet on the official website at gsssb.gujarat.gov.in.

The Board has conducted the GSSSB CCE Preliminary exam from September 17 to 28 at various exam centres. The GSSSB CCE exam is held for shortlisting candidates for various Class-III posts. The exam authority is likely to release provisional answer key and allow candidates to raise objections against the same. The details regarding GSSSB CCE answer key 2026 and objection window will be avialable soon on the official portal.

How to download GSSSB CCE Prelims answer key 2026?

Open the official website of GSSSB at gsssb.gujarat.gov.in.

Go to the "Answer Key" section on the homepage.

Search for the CCE Group-A and Group-B Preliminary Exam 2026 link.

Fill in the login credentials such as Confirmation Number and Date of Birth (dd/mm/yyyy).

Submit the details

The GSSSB CCE answer key 2026 will be displayed on the screen

View or download the provisional answer key and response sheet.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

The Gujarat GSSSB CCE recruitment 2026 notification was released for a total of 7338 vacancies. The exam authority is likely to release GSSSB CCE Prelims results 2026 after reviewing the objections and releasing the final answer key.