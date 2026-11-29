Candidates appeared for the Gujarat State Eligibility Test (GSET) 2026 on November 29 can refer to previous years’ cutoffs to assess their performance once the answer key is released. An EdexLive analysis of official cutoff notices from 2022 to 2025 shows that qualifying scores have not moved uniformly across subjects.
Life Sciences recorded a General-category cutoff of 54% in 2022, 53.33% in 2023, 61.33% in 2024 and 66% in 2025. Management rose from 54.67% to 66% across the same period. In marks out of 300, the Management cutoff increased from approximately 164 to 198.
Commerce climbed in every cycle, from 54% in 2022 to 60.67% in 2025. English dipped in 2023 before rising to 60.67% in 2025. Physical Sciences, on the other hand, fell from 54% in 2022 to 50% in 2024 and remained at that level in 2025.
Figures are aggregate percentages across both papers (300 marks). The cutoff below to be read as a sequence - 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025.
Mathematical Sciences: 50.67% → 48.00% → 49.33% → 52.67%
Physical Sciences: 54.00% → 53.33% → 50.00% → 50.00%
Chemical Sciences: 50.67% → 52.00% → 50.67% → 52.67%
Life Sciences: 54.00% → 53.33% → 61.33% → 66.00%
History: 50.00% → 49.33% → 52.00% → 56.67%
Sociology: 54.00% → 50.67% → 52.00% → 56.67%
Economics: 54.00% → 56.67% → 56.67% → 56.67%
Political Science: 60.00% → 61.33% → 58.00% → 67.33%
English: 58.00% → 56.00% → 58.67% → 60.67%
Education: 54.00% → 52.67% → 52.00% → 56.67%
Psychology: 56.67% → 60.67% → 65.33% → 64.00%
Commerce: 54.00% → 56.00% → 58.67% → 60.67%
Management: 54.67% → 63.33% → 65.33% → 66.00%
Computer Science: 50.67% → 49.33% → 54.00% → 52.67%
Category-wise changes
The increase in Life Sciences was not limited to the General category. Between 2022 and 2025, the SEBC-NCL cutoff rose from 49.33% to 60%, SC from 49.33% to 60.67%, ST from 43.33% to 54%, and EWS from 50% to 61.33%. In Management, the SC cutoff increased from 46.67% to 62% over the same period.
As per the 2026 information bulletin, the total qualifying slots correspond to 6% of candidates appearing in both papers on the basis of their master’s degree or equivalent examination. Slots are distributed according to the applicable Gujarat reservation policy.
General and General-EWS candidates need at least 40% aggregate marks (120 out of 300) to be considered. SC, ST, SEBC-NCL, PwD and third-gender candidates need at least 35% (105 out of 300). These are minimum thresholds, not final qualifying cutoffs.
The 2026 cutoff will depend on candidates’ scores and the distribution of qualifying slots across subjects and categories. A comparatively easier paper may raise cutoffs if other factors remain similar, while a tougher paper may lower them. Historical figures should be treated as benchmarks rather than predicted qualifying scores. The official cutoff will be available at gujaratset.ac.in.