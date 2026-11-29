Candidates appeared for the Gujarat State Eligibility Test (GSET) 2026 on November 29 can refer to previous years’ cutoffs to assess their performance once the answer key is released. An EdexLive analysis of official cutoff notices from 2022 to 2025 shows that qualifying scores have not moved uniformly across subjects.

Life Sciences recorded a General-category cutoff of 54% in 2022, 53.33% in 2023, 61.33% in 2024 and 66% in 2025. Management rose from 54.67% to 66% across the same period. In marks out of 300, the Management cutoff increased from approximately 164 to 198.

Commerce climbed in every cycle, from 54% in 2022 to 60.67% in 2025. English dipped in 2023 before rising to 60.67% in 2025. Physical Sciences, on the other hand, fell from 54% in 2022 to 50% in 2024 and remained at that level in 2025.