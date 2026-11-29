With the Gujarat State Eligibility Test (GSET) 2026 scheduled for November 29, candidates will be looking for the result timeline after the examination. The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda will declare the result on the official GSET website, gujaratset.ac.in.
The previous four cycles offer an indication of the likely timeline. Official subject- and category-wise cutoff notices were dated in January in each of those cycles, although the interval between the examination and the notices varied considerably.
2022: November 6 exam; January 19, 2023 cutoff notice (74 days)
2023: November 26 exam; January 17, 2024 cutoff notice (52 days)
2024: December 1 exam; January 11, 2025 cutoff notice (41 days)
2025: November 16 exam; January 13, 2026 cutoff notice (58 days)
The median interval was 55 days, equivalent to nearly eight weeks. Applying the historical range to the November 29 examination gives a window of January 9 to February 11, 2027. Mid-to-late January is a reasonable period to watch, but an earlier or later declaration remains possible. The dates above refer to signed cutoff notices, not independently verified upload times for every result.
The GSET office will first invite challenges to the provisional answer key. Subject experts will examine the representations and the final key will determine the scores. The information bulletin states that candidates’ marks will be available on the GSET website after the result and that qualified candidates will receive e-certificates.
Candidates must appear in both papers and meet the applicable minimum aggregate marks to be considered for qualification. Meeting this minimum alone does not guarantee eligibility: the final subject- and category-wise cutoff must also be met.