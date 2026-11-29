With the Gujarat State Eligibility Test (GSET) 2026 scheduled for November 29, candidates will be looking for the result timeline after the examination. The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda will declare the result on the official GSET website, gujaratset.ac.in.

The previous four cycles offer an indication of the likely timeline. Official subject- and category-wise cutoff notices were dated in January in each of those cycles, although the interval between the examination and the notices varied considerably.