GSET 2026 registration last date extended, apply at gujaratset.ac.in

VADODARA: The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda has released an official notification confirmation the extension of last date for GSET 2026 registration. Intially, the deadline to fill the form July 22, but now the last date has been extended till July 26. The decision has been taken considering the request from aspirants and technical issues on the official website.

The window to pay the exam fee shall be open till July 25 as per the revised deadline. You can fill the application form through gujaratset.ac.in.

Students who are pursuing final-year PG or have completed the PG degree can register for the Gujarat SET exam. The exam authority conducts the exam in 36 subjects. In case if your subject is not included in the SET exam, you can register for the UGC NET exam. The December 2026 session notifciation for the same is expected soon.

The exam will be conducted on November 29, 2026. Those who clear the exam shall be awarded an E-Certificate which qualifies them for Assitant Professor roles in various universities and colleges.

The exam takes place in 12 centres across the state. The test cities include Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, Patna, Bhavnagar, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Godhra, Junagadh, Valsad, Bhuj and Himmatnagar.

The mode of exam is offline which consists of Paper 1 and 2. While the Paper 1 (Research Aptitude) is common for all, Paper 2 is subject-specific, i.e., subject opeted by the applicants. The exam consists of 150 questions for 300 marks. Each question carriers 2 marks and there is no negative marking for the wrong attempt.