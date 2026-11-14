GSET 2026 Hall Ticket Tentative Release Date Out: Exam to be conducted on November 29

Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, the conducting body of the Gujarat State Eligibility Test (GSET) 2026, has released the tentative date for the release of the hall ticket. As per the official website, the hall ticket will be released 7 days before the exam, i.e., on November 22. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 29 from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM. The applicants need to keep their mobile number and order number ready to download the hall ticket. Both Paper 1 and 2 will be conducted in a single session.