GSET 2026 Hall Ticket Tentative Release Date Out: Exam to be conducted on November 29

Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, the conducting body of the Gujarat State Eligibility Test (GSET) 2026, has released the tentative date for the release of the hall ticket. As per the official website, the hall ticket will be released 7 days before the exam, i.e., on November 22. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 29 from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM. The applicants need to keep their mobile number and order number ready to download the hall ticket. Both Paper 1 and 2 will be conducted in a single session.
GSET exam is conducted for eligible candidates aspiring for Assistant Professorship in various universities. However, the GSET exam does not guarantee an appointment, and it is merely a qualifying exam. Candidates who clear the cutoff marks will get an eligibility certificate indicating that they are eligible to take up an Assistant Professor position in universities. The candidates can individually apply for vacancies in universities and go through the respective selection process.
Paper 1 of GSET is General Paper, which is common for all applicants. The question paper consists of 50 questions for 100 marks (2 marks per question). On the other hand, Paper 2 consists of a specific subject chosen by the applicants. The question paper consists of 100 questions for 200 marks. The total marks weightage of the exam is 300.
As the GSET exam syllabus is similar to the UGC NET examination, applicants of both exams can plan their revision accordingly. As the UGC NET exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 14 onwards, a common revision plan ensures success in both exams. UGC NET comes up with multiple options like JRF and PhD-only categories, which are not present in the state-level SET exams.