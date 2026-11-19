The Gujarat State Eligibility Test (GSET) 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on November 29, 2026. The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara, which conducts the examination, has issued instructions regarding reporting time, mandatory documents and prohibited items at examination centres.
The examination will be held across 12 centres in Gujarat for 36 subjects. Candidates must report to their allotted examination centres at least 60 minutes before the examination begins to complete the mandatory security checks.
According to the official information bulletin, candidates arriving after the commencement of the examination will not be permitted to enter the examination hall.
The examination will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. Paper I will be held from 9.30 am to 10.30 am, followed by Paper II from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm.
Candidates must reach their examination centres by 8.30 am. They will not be permitted to leave the examination hall before 12.30 pm under any circumstances.
Candidates must carry a printed copy of their GSET 2026 hall ticket along with a valid photo identity document.
Accepted identity documents include a driving licence, voter ID, college or university identity card, and PAN card.
Candidates must verify their name, subject and examination centre details printed on the hall ticket. Any discrepancy should be reported immediately to the Gujarat SET office through info@gujaratset.ac.in.
Candidates will be allowed to appear only at the examination centre allotted on their hall ticket.
The examination authority has prohibited candidates from carrying mobile phones, smartphones, smartwatches, earphones, microphones, calculators, electronic watches, cameras and other electronic devices into the examination hall.
Handbags, purses, geometry boxes, pencil boxes, printed or handwritten study material, stationery, log tables and food items are also prohibited.
Candidates found possessing prohibited items may face cancellation of their examination and disqualification from future examinations.
The Gujarat SET office has advised candidates to follow the instructions issued by invigilators and maintain discipline throughout the examination.
Candidates can check further examination-related updates through the official website, gujaratset.ac.in.