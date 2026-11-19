The Gujarat State Eligibility Test (GSET) 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on November 29, 2026. The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara, which conducts the examination, has issued instructions regarding reporting time, mandatory documents and prohibited items at examination centres.

The examination will be held across 12 centres in Gujarat for 36 subjects. Candidates must report to their allotted examination centres at least 60 minutes before the examination begins to complete the mandatory security checks.

According to the official information bulletin, candidates arriving after the commencement of the examination will not be permitted to enter the examination hall.