The Gujarat State Eligibility Test (GSET) 2026 is scheduled for November 29. Candidates appearing for the examination can expect the provisional answer key to be the next major update from the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, the state nodal agency conducting the test.
An analysis of the previous four examination cycles shows that the provisional key or the objection facility was made available within one to two days of the examination.
2022: Exam on November 6; key available by November 7 (one day)
2023: Exam on November 26; objection window opened November 28 (two days)
2024: Exam on December 1; objection window opened December 3 (two days)
2025: Exam on November 16; objection window opened November 18 (two days)
If the same pattern continues, candidates could expect the provisional answer key or the objection facility between November 30 and December 1, 2026. This is an estimate based on past cycles, not a confirmed release schedule.
The GSET 2026 information bulletin specifies a processing charge of Rs 1,000 for each question challenged. Candidates must submit a written request supported by standard books or literature and the online fee payment receipt, following the procedure and deadline announced by the GSET office.
Subject experts will review the challenges before the final key is prepared. The result will be based on the final answer keys. Candidates should check gujaratset.ac.in for the official notice and the applicable objection window.