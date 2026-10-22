GATE English 2027 Preparation: What three years of question papers reveal about important topics

Candidates preparing for GATE English 2027 have a wide syllabus to cover, from British literary history and critical theory to Indian writing and contemporary literary studies. But how have these areas actually been tested in recent examinations?

A review of the GATE Humanities and Social Sciences (XH) English question papers from 2024, 2025 and 2026 shows that candidates need more than the ability to remember authors, books and literary periods.

The papers include questions requiring an understanding of literary concepts, identification of texts and movements, and interpretation of passages and quotations.

While the questions change every year, the three papers offer useful insights into the different kinds of knowledge and skills tested in the English section.