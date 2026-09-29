GATE EE Previous Year Topic-Wise Weightage 2024–2026: Which subjects carry more marks?

For GATE Electrical Engineering (EE) aspirants, previous-year papers are one of the most useful ways to understand how questions are distributed across the syllabus. An analysis of the 2024, 2025 and 2026 GATE EE question papers shows that the weightage of individual subjects can change significantly from one year to another.

The GATE paper carries 100 marks, including 15 marks for General Aptitude and 85 marks for the selected subject. For EE, the 85-mark subject component includes Engineering Mathematics.