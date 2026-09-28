GATE CS 2024–2026: MSQs remain a major part of the paper, NAT questions stay around 30%

A review of the GATE Computer Science and Information Technology (CS) Set 1 and Set 2 question papers for 2024, 2025 and 2026 shows that candidates have faced a substantial number of Multiple Select Questions (MSQs) and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions in each cycle.

For this analysis, the two CS papers conducted in each year were considered together. Since each paper contains 65 questions, the two CS papers account for 130 questions per year. The 20 General Aptitude questions across the two papers are MCQs, so the MSQ/NAT analysis effectively covers the 110 CS subject questions.

The question papers referred to for the analysis include the two sets for each of the three years. The official answer-key format also classifies questions separately as MCQ, MSQ and NAT.