GATE Chemistry 2027: What three years of question papers reveal about important topics and preparation priorities

Candidates preparing for GATE Chemistry 2027 have three recent question papers that offer useful insights into the examination's subject coverage and the nature of questions asked. An analysis of the 2024, 2025 and 2026 papers shows recurring emphasis on organic reaction mechanisms, coordination chemistry, spectroscopy, quantum chemistry and numerical applications of physical chemistry.

Although the questions differ from year to year, several core concepts appear across all three papers. The analysis also indicates that candidates need to go beyond memorising reactions and formulas, particularly when answering questions involving multiple concepts or calculations.

The three papers were prepared under different organising institutes: IISc Bengaluru in 2024, IIT Roorkee in 2025 and IIT Guwahati in 2026.