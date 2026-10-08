GATE Aerospace Engineering 2027: Three-year paper analysis shows shift towards Aerodynamics and Propulsion

Candidates preparing for GATE Aerospace Engineering (AE) 2027 have three recent question papers to help them make informed preparation decisions. An analysis of the 2024, 2025 and 2026 papers shows that while the major subject areas have remained consistent, the distribution of marks has changed considerably.

The most noticeable shift occurred in 2026, when Aerodynamics and Propulsion together accounted for 49 marks out of the 85 marks allocated to the technical and Engineering Mathematics sections. In comparison, these two areas contributed 33 marks in 2024 and 32 marks in 2025.

This does not mean the same distribution will continue in 2027. However, the three-year comparison offers candidates a clearer picture of recurring concepts, areas that have gained prominence and subjects that should not be neglected simply because their weightage declined in one examination.