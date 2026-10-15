GATE 2027 Registration Reopened with Late Fee Until October 16; IIT Madras rules out further extension

Chennai, October 15: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has announced a brief reopening of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 registration portal, giving candidates another opportunity to submit their applications with a late fee.
According to an announcement displayed on the official GATE 2027 website, the registration portal will reopen at 10:30 am on October 15, 2026, and remain available until 10:29 am on October 16, 2026.
The organising institute said the decision was taken following multiple requests from candidates.
Importantly, IIT Madras has made it clear that no further extension will be granted beyond the revised deadline.
Registration portal reopens: October 15, 2026, at 10:30 am
Registration closes: October 16, 2026, at 10:29 am
Application fee: Applicable late fee
Organising institute: IIT Madras
Official website: gate2027.iitm.ac.in
The reopening provides an additional opportunity for candidates who could not complete their registration during the earlier application period.
Candidates can follow these steps to complete their applications during the reopened registration window:
Visit the official website at gate2027.iitm.ac.in.
Click on the GATE 2027 application portal or login link.
Register or log in using the required credentials.
Fill in the application details and upload the necessary documents.
Pay the applicable registration fee, including the late fee.
Submit the application and retain a copy of the confirmation for future reference.
Applicants are advised to complete the process before the revised closing time, as the institute has explicitly ruled out another extension.
GATE is a national-level examination used for admission to postgraduate and doctoral programmes in various disciplines. GATE scores are also used by several public sector undertakings for recruitment.
Candidates should refer to the official GATE 2027 website for the examination schedule, eligibility requirements, syllabus and other instructions.