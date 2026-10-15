GATE 2027 Registration Reopened with Late Fee Until October 16; IIT Madras rules out further extension

Chennai, October 15: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has announced a brief reopening of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 registration portal, giving candidates another opportunity to submit their applications with a late fee.

According to an announcement displayed on the official GATE 2027 website, the registration portal will reopen at 10:30 am on October 15, 2026, and remain available until 10:29 am on October 16, 2026.

The organising institute said the decision was taken following multiple requests from candidates.

Importantly, IIT Madras has made it clear that no further extension will be granted beyond the revised deadline.