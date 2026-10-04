GATE 2027 Registration: Regular application window closes tomorrow; IIT Madras flags DigiLocker requirement

The regular registration window for GATE 2027 will close tomorrow, October 5, without a late fee. IIT Madras, the organising institute for GATE 2027, has extended the original deadline and is now asking candidates who are yet to complete their applications not to wait until the final day.
While the deadline is the immediate concern for aspirants, there is another important aspect of this year's registration process that candidates should keep in mind — DigiLocker has become an integral part of the application process for Indian nationals.
The GATE 2027 application portal is currently live. The regular registration deadline has been extended to October 5, 2026, without a late fee. Candidates who miss this deadline will still have an extended window, but they will have to pay the applicable late fee. The extended registration window is scheduled to close on October 12, 2026. Application rectification is scheduled from October 14 to October 21, 2026.
IIT Madras has specifically advised candidates to complete the registration as early as possible instead of waiting for the deadline.
One instruction candidates should not overlook
IIT Madras has issued a specific warning to applicants who have already completed their registration.
Candidates have been advised not to delete the DigiLocker account used for GATE 2027 registration after submitting the application and paying the fee. The organising institute has said that future communication will be made with respect to the DigiLocker account used during registration.
This makes DigiLocker more than just a document-sharing step in the application process.