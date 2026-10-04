GATE 2027 Registration: Regular application window closes tomorrow; IIT Madras flags DigiLocker requirement

The regular registration window for GATE 2027 will close tomorrow, October 5, without a late fee. IIT Madras, the organising institute for GATE 2027, has extended the original deadline and is now asking candidates who are yet to complete their applications not to wait until the final day.

While the deadline is the immediate concern for aspirants, there is another important aspect of this year's registration process that candidates should keep in mind — DigiLocker has become an integral part of the application process for Indian nationals.