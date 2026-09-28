GATE 2027 Registration Deadline Extended Without Late Fee: Apply till October 5

What does the extension mean for candidates?

Candidates who were unable to complete their GATE 2027 applications by September 27 now have another opportunity to submit their forms without the additional late-registration charge.

This is particularly relevant for applicants who faced difficulties during the registration process, including issues related to DigiLocker-based registration and document submission.

IIT Madras had earlier revised the registration process to allow candidates to proceed with an unverified DigiLocker account in certain circumstances. Such applications are subject to scrutiny after the registration deadline, while original documents may be checked at the examination centre.

Indian nationals are required to use DigiLocker for the GATE 2027 registration process. The GATE portal has also advised candidates not to delete the DigiLocker account used for submitting their application, as future communication will be linked to that account.