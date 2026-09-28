GATE 2027 Registration Deadline Extended Without Late Fee: Apply till October 5

The GATE 2027 registration deadline has been extended, giving candidates additional time to submit their applications without paying a late fee. The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), which is organising GATE 2027, has extended the deadline to October 5, 2026.
The extension comes after requests from candidates seeking additional time to complete the application process. Candidates who had not submitted their forms by the earlier September 27 deadline can now apply during the extended period without the additional late fee.
According to the latest reported schedule, the October 5 deadline is now applicable without a late fee, while the extended registration period with the late fee has moved to October 12.
Candidates who were unable to complete their GATE 2027 applications by September 27 now have another opportunity to submit their forms without the additional late-registration charge.
This is particularly relevant for applicants who faced difficulties during the registration process, including issues related to DigiLocker-based registration and document submission.
IIT Madras had earlier revised the registration process to allow candidates to proceed with an unverified DigiLocker account in certain circumstances. Such applications are subject to scrutiny after the registration deadline, while original documents may be checked at the examination centre.
Indian nationals are required to use DigiLocker for the GATE 2027 registration process. The GATE portal has also advised candidates not to delete the DigiLocker account used for submitting their application, as future communication will be linked to that account.
Applicants should verify their personal details, qualifying degree information, paper selection, examination city preferences and uploaded documents before final submission.
For the latest exam news and updates, keep visiting EdexLive.