The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, the organising institute for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027, has activated the subject-wise mock test links on the official website, gate2027.iitm.ac.in.
The mock tests are intended to help candidates become familiar with the interface and overall experience of the computer-based examination ahead of GATE 2027, scheduled for February.
The official portal provides separate mock test links for several subjects, including Computer Science and Information Technology, Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics and Humanities and Social Sciences.
Candidates can access the practice facility by selecting their respective paper from the official mock test page.
IIT Madras has clarified that the mock tests are primarily intended to familiarise candidates with the examination interface rather than assess their preparation levels.
Answers submitted during the mock tests will not be evaluated, and no scorecards will be generated.
The organising institute has also cautioned that the number and proportion of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs) and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions in the actual examination may differ from those in the mock tests.
Similarly, the questions included in the practice tests should not be treated as an indication of the topics likely to appear in GATE 2027.
Candidates are therefore advised to refer to the official syllabus for subject-wise preparation.
IIT Madras has already published the revised syllabus for GATE 2027, which will be conducted across 30 test papers.
The examination will consist of 65 questions carrying 100 marks, with a duration of three hours.
The paper will include General Aptitude and subject-specific questions. Negative marking will apply to incorrect MCQ responses, while MSQ and NAT questions will not attract negative marks.
A new paper in Robotics and Automation has also been introduced for GATE 2027.
According to the official schedule, GATE 2027 will be conducted on:
February 6 and 7, 2027
February 13 and 14, 2027
February 20 and 21, 2027
The examination results are scheduled to be announced on March 19, 2027.
With the mock test facility now available, candidates can familiarise themselves with the examination interface while continuing their preparation using the revised syllabus and previous years' question papers.
The paper-wise mock test links are available at gate2027.iitm.ac.in/mock_test_links.