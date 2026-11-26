The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, the organising institute for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027, has activated the subject-wise mock test links on the official website, gate2027.iitm.ac.in.

The mock tests are intended to help candidates become familiar with the interface and overall experience of the computer-based examination ahead of GATE 2027, scheduled for February.

The official portal provides separate mock test links for several subjects, including Computer Science and Information Technology, Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics and Humanities and Social Sciences.

Candidates can access the practice facility by selecting their respective paper from the official mock test page.