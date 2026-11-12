GATE 2027 DA Preparation: Three-year question paper analysis reveals high-weightage topics and study priorities

Candidates preparing for the GATE 2027 Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DA) paper can use the previous three examination papers to identify recurring topics and develop a more focused preparation strategy.

An analysis of the GATE DA papers from 2024, 2025 and 2026 suggests that Probability and Statistics, Programming and Algorithms, and Machine Learning have remained important areas across all three examinations.

Another notable finding is the increasing representation of Database Management and Warehousing, which accounted for an estimated 18 marks in 2026, compared with 11 marks in 2025 and six marks in 2024.

However, the topic-wise distribution is not officially fixed, and candidates should treat these findings as previous-year trends rather than guaranteed weightages for 2027.