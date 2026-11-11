GATE 2027 Correction Fees: IIT Madras charges Rs 500 to Rs 1,500 for application changes; check who pays more

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has opened the GATE 2027 application correction window, allowing registered candidates to modify specified details in their submitted forms by paying fees ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1,500 per paper.
According to the official fee schedule published at gate2027.iitm.ac.in, the correction facility opened on November 10 and will remain available until November 14, 2026.
While most modifications attract a fee of Rs 500, certain changes involving gender, reservation category and disability status may require an additional Rs 1,000, taking the total correction charge to Rs 1,500.
IIT Madras has prescribed a correction charge of Rs 500 per paper for the following modifications:
Change in candidate's name
Correction of date of birth
Change of gender to female
Change of category to SC or ST
Change from non-PwD to PwD status
Other category changes not covered by the higher-fee provisions
Modification of examination city preferences
Change of the existing GATE examination paper
Change to the Indian national option for eligible Indian candidates who registered under the foreign national category
The correction charges apply per examination paper, making it important for candidates registered for two papers to check the applicable amount before submitting changes.
The higher correction fee applies to certain modifications where candidates move out of categories eligible for application fee concessions.
According to the official schedule, the following changes may attract Rs 1,500 per paper:
Gender changed from female to another gender: Rs 1,500 for candidates who are not covered by SC, ST or PwD concessions.
Category changed from SC/ST to another category: Rs 1,500 for candidates who are neither female nor PwD.
PwD status changed to non-PwD: Rs 1,500 for candidates who are neither female nor SC/ST.
For candidates who continue to qualify for the specified concessions, the charge for these modifications remains Rs 500.
The higher amount comprises a Rs 500 correction fee and an additional Rs 1,000.
A significant distinction in the GATE 2027 application process is that the paid correction facility and the application defect rectification window operate separately.
The official portal specifies:
November 10–14, 2026: Candidate-requested application data corrections, subject to the prescribed fee.
October 14–November 30, 2026: Rectification of defects identified during application scrutiny, without an additional correction fee.
The second facility applies to candidates whose applications have been flagged for defects by the authorities.
Candidates receiving defect notifications must rectify the specified issues through GOAPS within the applicable deadline.
They should not confuse the November 30 scrutiny-defect deadline with the November 14 deadline for voluntary paid corrections.
IIT Madras has clarified that paying the prescribed correction fee does not automatically mean the requested changes will be accepted.
The modifications will be incorporated into the application only after successful verification and approval of the submitted documents by the authorities of the respective GATE zones.
Candidates should therefore verify their documents and requested modifications carefully before completing payment.
The correction facility is accessible through the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) at gate2027.iitm.ac.in.