GATE 2027 Correction Fees: IIT Madras charges Rs 500 to Rs 1,500 for application changes; check who pays more

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has opened the GATE 2027 application correction window, allowing registered candidates to modify specified details in their submitted forms by paying fees ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1,500 per paper.

According to the official fee schedule published at gate2027.iitm.ac.in, the correction facility opened on November 10 and will remain available until November 14, 2026.

While most modifications attract a fee of Rs 500, certain changes involving gender, reservation category and disability status may require an additional Rs 1,000, taking the total correction charge to Rs 1,500.