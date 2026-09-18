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GATE 2027: Candidates can now register with an Unverified DigiLocker Account

IIT Madras now allows GATE 2027 applicants to register using an unverified DigiLocker account, subject to post-registration scrutiny and original document verification at the exam centre
GATE 2027 Candidates can now register with an Unverified DigiLocker Account
GATE 2027 Candidates can now register with an Unverified DigiLocker AccountRepresentative official website image of GATE 2027
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GATE 2027 Registration Update: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), the organising institute for GATE 2027, has introduced an important update to the DigiLocker requirement for candidates. While the GATE 2027 website continues to recommend a verified DigiLocker account, candidates can now proceed with registration using an unverified DigiLocker account under specified conditions.

Such candidates can select the default ID proof available during the application process and submit their registration. However, their applications will subsequently undergo scrutiny after the registration deadline to verify the necessary documents.

The latest update is particularly relevant because an earlier notification on the GATE 2027 website had stated that registration through DigiLocker was mandatory for Indian nationals and advised candidates to create or update their verified DigiLocker accounts.

What happens if the DigiLocker account is unverified?

Candidates choosing to register through an unverified DigiLocker account should be aware of an additional verification requirement.

According to the updated GATE 2027 guidelines:

  • Candidates can proceed with registration using an unverified DigiLocker account

  • They can select the default ID proof during application filling

  • Their applications will be scrutinised after the registration deadline

  • The original documents will be verified at the examination hall for candidates who registered through an unverified DigiLocker account

  • IIT Madras recommends using a verified DigiLocker account for a smoother experience at the examination venue

No need to upload academic marksheets to DigiLocker

Another important clarification in the GATE 2027 FAQ is that candidates do not need to upload their Class 10, Class 12, undergraduate or postgraduate marksheets to DigiLocker for GATE registration.

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