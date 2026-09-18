GATE 2027: Candidates can now register with an Unverified DigiLocker Account

GATE 2027 Registration Update: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), the organising institute for GATE 2027, has introduced an important update to the DigiLocker requirement for candidates. While the GATE 2027 website continues to recommend a verified DigiLocker account, candidates can now proceed with registration using an unverified DigiLocker account under specified conditions.

Such candidates can select the default ID proof available during the application process and submit their registration. However, their applications will subsequently undergo scrutiny after the registration deadline to verify the necessary documents.

The latest update is particularly relevant because an earlier notification on the GATE 2027 website had stated that registration through DigiLocker was mandatory for Indian nationals and advised candidates to create or update their verified DigiLocker accounts.