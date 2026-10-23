GATE 2027 Application Rectification Underway: Check scrutiny status, deadline and fee rules

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has begun the application scrutiny and defect rectification process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027. Candidates whose applications contain discrepancies can rectify the issues until October 31, 2026.

According to an update displayed on the official GATE 2027 website, the application rectification window opened on October 14 and will remain available until October 31.

The organising institute has clarified that candidates receiving defect notifications through email must make the required corrections within the specified period. No additional fee is required for rectifying scrutiny defects.