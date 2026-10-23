GATE 2027 Application Rectification Underway: Check scrutiny status, deadline and fee rules

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has begun the application scrutiny and defect rectification process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027. Candidates whose applications contain discrepancies can rectify the issues until October 31, 2026.
According to an update displayed on the official GATE 2027 website, the application rectification window opened on October 14 and will remain available until October 31.
The organising institute has clarified that candidates receiving defect notifications through email must make the required corrections within the specified period. No additional fee is required for rectifying scrutiny defects.
IIT Madras has explained three statuses that candidates may encounter after logging into the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS).
Application Under Scrutiny: The application is being examined by the respective zonal institute. Candidates should regularly check their registered email and the GOAPS portal for updates.
Application is Defective: A discrepancy has been identified. Candidates must follow the instructions communicated through email and make the required corrections through GOAPS.
Application in Order and Accepted: The application has cleared scrutiny and no further rectification is indicated.
For unverified DigiLocker accounts, candidates may also be required to provide consent for DigiLocker Drive access and upload photo identity proof as instructed.
Visit the official website at gate2027.iitm.ac.in/.
Open the GOAPS candidate login.
Sign in using the registered credentials.
Check the application status and any defect notification.
Follow the instructions provided by the zonal institute.
Submit the required corrections within the rectification window.
Recheck the portal for subsequent updates.
Candidates should distinguish between scrutiny defect rectification and the separate data correction window.
The ongoing rectification process is free for candidates whose applications have been flagged during scrutiny.
However, IIT Madras has also listed an upcoming data correction window involving a fee. The dates for that window are yet to be announced.
Candidates are advised to check their application status regularly and complete any notified rectification by October 31.