GATE 2027 Application Form to Open by 7 PM Today; IIT Madras issues key instructions for candidates

The wait for GATE 2027 registration is set to end today, September 2, as the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), the organising institute for the examination, has announced that the online application process will open on or before 7:00 PM.

Official website of GATE 2027

The registration window will be available through the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS). Candidates planning to appear for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 are advised to complete the application process carefully and avoid waiting until the last date.

According to the official GATE 2027 website, the regular registration window without a late fee will remain open until September 27, 2026. Candidates who miss this deadline will get an extended opportunity to apply with a late fee until October 5, 2026.

One important change applicants should take note of is that registration through DigiLocker is mandatory for all Indian nationals. IIT Madras has advised candidates to create or update their verified DigiLocker accounts before beginning the application process. Applicants have also been asked to keep the required documents ready to ensure a smoother registration experience.

GATE 2027 will feature 30 test papers, including the newly introduced Robotics and Automation (RA) paper. The official website also highlights revisions to several syllabi and changes concerning paper combinations and sectional paper codes.

The GATE 2027 examination is scheduled to be conducted across multiple weekends in February — February 6-7, 13-14 and 20-21, 2027. The results are scheduled to be announced on March 19, 2027.

Candidates should check the official portal for the application link once registration opens and carefully verify their details before submitting the form.