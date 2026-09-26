GATE 2027 Application Form Closes on September 27: Will IIT Madras extend the deadline without a late fee?

The GATE 2027 application form submission window without a late fee is scheduled to close on September 27, 2026, according to the official website of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), the organising institute for GATE 2027. The extended registration window with a late fee will remain open until October 5, 2026.
With the regular deadline approaching, one question being closely watched by aspirants is whether IIT Madras will provide another extension without a late fee, as has happened in previous GATE cycles.
Yes. The current September 27 deadline itself is already a revised date.
The original GATE 2027 schedule had set September 21, 2026 as the closing date for regular registration. IIT Madras subsequently revised the schedule, moving the regular registration deadline to September 27 and the extended registration deadline from September 30 to October 5.
Therefore, candidates should note that September 27 is currently the official deadline for registration without a late fee.
The application timelines from GATE 2022 to GATE 2026 show that extensions to the regular registration period have occurred repeatedly, although the number of extensions and additional days have varied.
The GATE 2022 official schedule listed September 30 as the regular closing date after the application window was extended; its extended registration period continued until October 7.
For GATE 2023, IIT Kanpur initially set September 30 as the regular deadline. The deadline was subsequently moved to October 4 and then October 7, both without a late fee. The extended registration period was also subsequently pushed beyond the originally announced period.
For GATE 2024, IISc Bengaluru extended the regular registration deadline from September 29 to October 5, 2023. The extended registration with a late fee eventually continued until October 13.
GATE 2025 followed a similar pattern. IIT Roorkee extended the regular deadline from September 26 to October 3, 2024, while the late-fee deadline was subsequently extended to October 11.
The most recent cycle, GATE 2026, saw several changes. The regular deadline moved from September 25 to September 28, then October 6 and finally October 7, 2025. The late-fee deadline was ultimately extended to October 13.
The past five-year trend shows that extensions have been common, including extensions without a late fee. However, there is no official announcement yet indicating that the September 27, 2026 deadline will be extended again.
That distinction is important for candidates. Historical extensions demonstrate that IITs have changed GATE registration schedules in the past, but they do not establish that an extension will happen for GATE 2027.
For now, the official schedule remains:
Regular registration closes: September 27, 2026
Registration with late fee closes: October 5, 2026
Application rectification: October 14–21, 2026
City allotment notification: January 4, 2027
GATE 2027 examination: February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2027
Result: March 19, 2027
Candidates who have not completed their applications should not rely on a possible extension. The official GATE 2027 portal is currently accepting applications, and the September 27 deadline remains in force.