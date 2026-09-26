GATE 2027 Application Form Closes on September 27: Will IIT Madras extend the deadline without a late fee?

The GATE 2022 official schedule listed September 30 as the regular closing date after the application window was extended; its extended registration period continued until October 7.

For GATE 2023, IIT Kanpur initially set September 30 as the regular deadline. The deadline was subsequently moved to October 4 and then October 7, both without a late fee. The extended registration period was also subsequently pushed beyond the originally announced period.

For GATE 2024, IISc Bengaluru extended the regular registration deadline from September 29 to October 5, 2023. The extended registration with a late fee eventually continued until October 13.

GATE 2025 followed a similar pattern. IIT Roorkee extended the regular deadline from September 26 to October 3, 2024, while the late-fee deadline was subsequently extended to October 11.

The most recent cycle, GATE 2026, saw several changes. The regular deadline moved from September 25 to September 28, then October 6 and finally October 7, 2025. The late-fee deadline was ultimately extended to October 13.