GATE 2027 application rectification deadline extended to November 30; no fee for defect correction

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has extended the deadline for rectification of defects in Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 applications to November 30, 2026. The earlier deadline was November 3.

According to an update displayed on the official GATE 2027 website, the application rectification window will remain open until November 30. Candidates who receive a defect notification through email must make the necessary corrections within the stipulated period.

The institute has clarified that no additional fee will be charged for rectifying defects identified during application scrutiny.