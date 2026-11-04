GATE 2027 application rectification deadline extended to November 30; no fee for defect correction

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has extended the deadline for rectification of defects in Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 applications to November 30, 2026. The earlier deadline was November 3.
According to an update displayed on the official GATE 2027 website, the application rectification window will remain open until November 30. Candidates who receive a defect notification through email must make the necessary corrections within the stipulated period.
The institute has clarified that no additional fee will be charged for rectifying defects identified during application scrutiny.
Application scrutiny is currently underway at the respective zonal institutes. Candidates are advised to regularly check their registered email addresses and the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) portal for updates.
The official website lists three possible application statuses:
Application Under Scrutiny: The application is being examined by the respective zonal institute. Candidates should continue monitoring their email and GOAPS portal. Those with unverified DigiLocker accounts may be required to provide consent for Aadhaar and photo ID verification.
Application is Defective: The candidate must correct the identified defect according to the instructions received by email and make the necessary changes through the GOAPS portal.
Application in Order and Accepted: The application has cleared scrutiny, and no further defect-related action is required.
Candidates who have received defect notifications can follow these steps:
Visit the official website, gate2027.iitm.ac.in.
Access the GOAPS candidate login.
Sign in using the registered credentials.
Check the application status and defect notification.
Make the required corrections as instructed.
Submit the corrected details and monitor the application status.
Candidates should distinguish this no-fee defect rectification window from the separate data correction facility, for which a fee may apply.
The official portal currently lists the date for the upcoming data correction window as to be announced.
Candidates are advised to complete the required rectifications before November 30 and follow instructions issued by their respective GATE zonal institutes.