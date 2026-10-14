GATE 2027 Application Correction Window Opens Today at gate2027.iitm.ac.in; Last date October 21

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, the organising institute for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027, is scheduled to open the application rectification window today, October 14, 2026.
Candidates who have already submitted their GATE 2027 applications can use the correction facility through the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS), accessible from the official website, gate2027.iitm.ac.in.
According to the GATE 2027 schedule, the last date for making permitted changes is October 21, 2026. Additional fees may apply depending on the changes requested.
The correction facility follows the closure of the extended registration period, which ended on October 12, 2026.
As per the GATE 2027 information brochure, candidates can make changes to certain details submitted during registration.
The permitted modifications include:
Category
GATE test paper
Examination city preferences
Addition of a new test paper
Certain personal details
Candidates should note that corrections are subject to the conditions specified by the organising institute. A fee may be applicable for individual changes.
The facility is intended for candidates who have already registered and should not be confused with the application registration window.
Candidates can follow these steps to access the correction facility:
Visit the official GATE 2027 website at gate2027.iitm.ac.in.
Open the GOAPS candidate login link.
Sign in using the required login credentials.
Access the application correction or rectification option, once enabled.
Review the details and make the permitted changes.
Pay the applicable correction fee, if required.
Submit the changes and retain the updated application details for future reference.
Candidates are advised to carefully verify their personal information, category, selected test paper and examination city preferences before submitting any modifications.