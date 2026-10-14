GATE 2027 Application Correction Window Opens Today at gate2027.iitm.ac.in; Last date October 21

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, the organising institute for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027, is scheduled to open the application rectification window today, October 14, 2026.

Candidates who have already submitted their GATE 2027 applications can use the correction facility through the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS), accessible from the official website, gate2027.iitm.ac.in.

According to the GATE 2027 schedule, the last date for making permitted changes is October 21, 2026. Additional fees may apply depending on the changes requested.

The correction facility follows the closure of the extended registration period, which ended on October 12, 2026.