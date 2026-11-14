GATE 2027 application correction window closes today; scrutiny defects rectification open till November 30

IIT Madras will close the GATE 2027 application correction window today, November 14. This is a fee-based correction window, and applicants should not be confused with the scrutiny defects rectification window. Candidates who made mistakes while filling the form must note that this is the last chance to make corrections, as IIT Madras has not announced any extension of the last date. Applicants who received emails to rectify the defects must make the corrections by November 30.
The exam authority has specified a separate fee for each correction made by the applicants. For instance, if the applicants want to correct their names, the applicable fee is Rs 500. This is over and above the application fee that the candidates paid while filling the application form.
Can GATE 2027 applicants edit their category in the application form?
The applicants can edit their category in the application form. A fee of Rs 500 is applicable for making such corrections. However, those candidates who are changing their category to General from SC/ ST must pay an additional fee of Rs 1000 plus the Rs 500 correction fee (total Rs 1500).
Is there a chance to edit the test paper in the application form?
The applicants are allowed to change the test paper they opted for through the JOSAPS portal. The applicable fee to make corrections is Rs 500. However, the selection of papers is subject to the BTech specialisation. Therefore, the applicants must go through the eligibility and two-paper combination rules carefully. Once the corrections are made, there is no option to edit the details again.
Is there an option to edit the test city preferences?
There is an option to edit the test city preferences in the GATE application form. However, the candidates have to pay an additional correction fee of Rs 500. It is important to exercise the test city preferences carefully to avoid allocation of test centres in a different city or state. The city intimation slip is scheduled to be released on January 4.
IIT Madras will officially notify if the last date to make fee-based corrections gets extended. However, the candidates are advised to not wait till the last minute and complete the correction process as early as possible.
Unlike last year, the GATE exam is being conducted in the first, second and third weekend of February. The number of shifts has been increased to ensure additional security measures, logistics, and to address irregularities.