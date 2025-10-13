GATE 2026 registration closes TODAY; apply here

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will close the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2026 (GATE 2026) registration window today, Monday, October 13, for candidates who want to apply with a late fee.

Those who were unable to apply earlier must take advantage of this opportunity by registering now. IIT Guwahati is unlikely to grant another extension; thus, aspirants should apply for GATE 2026 by today.

Follow these steps to apply online:

Visit the official website, gate2026.iitg.ac.in .

On the home page, select Application Portal.

Complete the registration form and log in.

Fill up the application form.

Please upload the relevant documents and pay the cost.

Submit the form and print it for future reference.

GATE is required for admission to postgraduate programs at top Indian institutes, eligibility for jobs in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), scholarship/fellowship applications, and enrolment in international universities.