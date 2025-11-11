GATE 2026 Exam dates announced by IIT Guwahati: Check full schedule

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has officially released the schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 on its website, gate2026.iitg.ac.in
The examination, one of the most prestigious competitive tests for engineering graduates, serves as a gateway to postgraduate programs and recruitment in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).
GATE 2026 Exam Schedule
The GATE 2026 examination will be conducted on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026, across multiple cities in India. It will be held in two shifts each day, the forenoon session from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and the afternoon session from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.
A total of 235 test centres have been set up across eight IIT zones to ensure accessibility for candidates nationwide.
The exam will be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format, consisting of 65 questions divided into three sections — General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, and Core Engineering Subjects.
The total duration is 3 hours, with a maximum score of 100 marks. The question types include Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.
While MCQs carry negative marking for incorrect answers, there is no negative marking for MSQs and NATs.
Important Dates for GATE 2026
Application process begins: November 10, 2025
Admit cards available: Second week of January 2026
Exam dates: February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026
Results declaration: March 19, 2026
Scorecards available for download: March 28 to May 31, 2026