FMGE October 2026 Test City Allotment on October 20: NBEMS extends document, image correction deadline

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the test city allotment details for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) October 2026 on Tuesday, October 20.
In a notice issued on Monday, October 19, NBEMS stated that candidates will be able to check their allotted examination city through the applicant login facility on its official website, natboard.edu.in.
The Board has also extended the deadline for candidates to rectify deficient documents and images in their applications until October 21, 2026, at 11.55 PM.
According to NBEMS, the examination city allotted to each applicant will be made available through the candidate login on October 20.
The Board has clarified that test city information will not be communicated individually through email or SMS. Candidates must log in to the official website to check their allotted city.
This is a change from the communication provision mentioned in Clause 7.5 of the FMGE October 2026 Information Bulletin.
Candidates should note that the test city allotment is not the same as the admit card. The allotted city information helps applicants make travel arrangements, while the admit card will contain examination-related details, including the assigned centre.
Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.
Open the FMGE October 2026 applicant login.
Enter the required login credentials.
Access the test city allotment details once released.
Check the allotted city and save the information for reference.
Candidates who have been notified of deficiencies should also access the relevant scrutiny portal and complete the necessary corrections before the deadline.
NBEMS has provided a final opportunity for candidates whose applications contain deficient documents.
Such candidates must upload the required documents by October 21 at 11.55 PM through the Document Scrutiny Portal, accessible from their applicant login.
The portal will be visible only to candidates who have been specifically asked to submit deficient documents.
NBEMS has reiterated that, in accordance with the recommendations of the National Medical Commission and approval of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, eligible candidates must possess both the Eligibility Certificate, wherever applicable, and the Provisional Pass Certificate or Degree Certificate of their primary medical qualification.
Candidates who fail to submit the required documents within the deadline will not be permitted to appear for the examination.
The Board has also extended the deadline for correcting deficient photographs, signatures and thumb impressions in FMGE applications.
The selective image correction window was originally scheduled from October 3 to October 19, following the closure of the earlier edit window on September 30.
However, candidates who were required to rectify their uploaded images can now do so until October 21 at 11.55 PM.
Corrections must be made through the Image Scrutiny Portal available in the applicant login.
NBEMS has advised candidates to follow the prescribed image upload instructions carefully. Images that do not meet the specified requirements may lead to rejection of the application.