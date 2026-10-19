FMGE October 2026 Test City Allotment on October 20: NBEMS extends document, image correction deadline

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the test city allotment details for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) October 2026 on Tuesday, October 20.

In a notice issued on Monday, October 19, NBEMS stated that candidates will be able to check their allotted examination city through the applicant login facility on its official website, natboard.edu.in.

The Board has also extended the deadline for candidates to rectify deficient documents and images in their applications until October 21, 2026, at 11.55 PM.